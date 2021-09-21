For far too long, we've watched, green-eyed, as our American counterparts bounded around in their could-sleep-in-them-soft Salutation Stash Pocket II Cinch Tights and ultra-snuggly Coaster Luxe Sweatshirts. But this autumn, the countdown to Athleta — maker of go-anywhere, do-anything styles, designed for all bodies in motion — officially ends as the brand arrives in Canada.
With online shopping available today and stores opening in Vancouver and Toronto this fall, the retailer's "Power Of She" credo comes to life through a specific-to-Canada product offering, including extended sizing in approximately 500 styles. (ICYMI, that's an impressive XXS–3X range.) And the mission doesn't just stop at inclusivity — more than 70% of Athleta pieces are made from sustainable materials, so you can hit buy knowing that you're choosing fabrics that perform well, feel even better, and are gentle on the planet.
So spread the good news, and below, see some items we're copping at long last.
