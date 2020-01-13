2:10 p.m. — Soup in hand, I pop into the pharmacy to pick up three medications: two refills and a new prescription ($39.90). I have Crohn's disease, and both the illness and the treatment can cause issues that keep me on my toes. I try to treat managing my condition like a part-time job because, framed any other way, it's disruptive and frustrating. Having Crohn's strongly influences my work and financial decisions. For example, I stretched my budget to invest in a three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in a family-oriented neighbourhood with the aim of being able to quickly sell it and live off the equity if I have to stop working for a few years or retire early. My goal is to work until age 50 or 55 and retire to the east coast, where the cost of living is lower. So far, so good: My home is worth nearly double the $350,000 I paid four years ago. $39.90