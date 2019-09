As far as the other purported benefits go, there might be a better way to deal with allergies. The best method for thinning and clearing mucus is staying hydrated and taking a hot shower or inhaling steam, Erich Voigt , MD, clinical associate professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Refinery29. Then, for neti pots, you have to be very careful with the type of liquid that you put inside of it, because it's possible to get a brain infection if you swish with contaminated water. For that reason, you should only use sterile or distilled water in a neti pot.