Here's How The New AirPods Stack Up To The Originals

Setting up AirPods just requires one tap. To pair with an iPhone, it's as easy as opening the lid of your AirPods case and holding it near your phone until you see it pop up on your iPhone screen, at which point you just have to click Connect. Doing so connects the AirPods to all of the devices linked to your iCloud account, which makes switching audio between them pretty seamless. If you're connecting to a Mac, make sure Bluetooth is on in your System Preferences and then open the lid of your AirPods and press the setup button on the back of the case. Once the status light turns white, the AirPods should be discoverable by any Bluetooth-enabled device. Click on the AirPods in your list of devices and then connect.