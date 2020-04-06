11:30 a.m. — I review my bank balances. My RRSP and TFSA have taken a shit-kicking during the pandemic. I've lost about $12,000, but I realize I'm one of the lucky ones who has time to be patient and let the market return to normal(ish). My Visa billing cycle ended yesterday, so I transfer $1,700 to that card. I always pay my credit cards as soon as the cycle is over and always in full. I generally spend between $1,500 and $2,000 in a normal month and, considering I was travelling last week, $1,700 isn't bad. I put all my spending on the cards and, as a result, get most of my flights for free through various points systems.