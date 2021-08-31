6 p.m. — Take the dog for a walk and then come home and chat with F. about our days while I start on dinner. I'm turning the leftover meatballs into meatball subs and making another Caesar salad. We eat dinner and turn on old episodes of Insecure to watch (and debate).



8 p.m. — I was really frustrated with my job today so I spend some time looking through LinkedIn. I'm fairly qualified and competent (if I do say so myself) but I'm so picky that I have a hard time looking at anything. F. says I'm psyching myself out. I end up giving up and do some more organizing in my room while listening to my audiobook.



10 p.m. — Shower and do my nighttime routine (no Luna Night Oil but I do use my Natural Mystic Rose Quartz Serum). I use my Oral B Genius X toothbrush while watching reviews of cars on YouTube since I'm in the market for one. Head to bed around 12.



Daily Total: $25