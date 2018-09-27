LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.
Alok Vaid-Menon is a trans, femme, South Asian writer, performance artist, and community organizer based in NYC. They (Vaid-Menon prefers "they" to a gendered pronoun) have been organizing in solidarity with racial-, economic-, and gender-justice movements across the world for the past seven years. Vaid-Menon is also a part of performance-art duo Darkmatter.
Watch as Alok writes a letter to their younger self about the struggles, defiance, and beauty of growing up trans.
