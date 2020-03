Editor's note: This Money Diary was written just as the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.Administrative AssistantConstruction33Toronto, ON$55,000$80,000 (My husband, A., works two jobs. This total reflects earnings from both.)$791$1,762$1,100Woman$2,166.36 (A. and I rent a one-bedroom apartment with a den that includes a parking spot.)$32.58$90$745 (We only have one month to go!)$166.42$170 (We share a Presto card. I only use about $20 per month. A. uses the rest to commute via subway.)$159.31$150 (for both of our phones)$13.99$19.98$101.70 (I do two sessions per month. My health benefits cover some therapy, so I usually submit one of those sessions and pay for the other out of pocket.)$160 (This is for both of us. The payments are deducted from our paycheques.)$95$1,000 (This is the monthly goal, but lately it's been less. We're currently saving for IUI/IVF treatments and a house.)$50 (I have about $65,000 saved.)$30 (We split our membership with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law.)$0 (Thanks, Dad!)