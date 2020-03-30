5:45 a.m. — I'm up early today for a long-awaited pre-op appointment with the surgeon who will perform my uterus septum removal. A. and I have been trying to get pregnant for a while, and we started seeing a fertility doctor last summer. In November, it was discovered that I have polycystic ovary syndrome as well as a septate uterus, which means a useless membrane divides my uterus in half. I have general anxiety, so it's been a rollercoaster of seemingly never-ending stress and anxiety. My brain always jumps to the worst-case scenario. I recently started seeing a therapist again, which has been helping a lot. We'll still need to do in vitro fertilization (IVF), or at the very least intrauterine insemination (IUI) after the surgery, but I'm trying to take things in one hurdle at a time. I do my usual morning routine, and I dash out the door with the dog by 6:45 a.m., so I can drop her off at my dad's and make it to the hospital on time.