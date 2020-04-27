8 a.m. — Ugh, I almost missed my stop on the subway this morning. I eat a leftover burger and fries at my desk for breakfast and oatmeal for lunch. My manager texts me TELLING me — not asking me — that she's adding more hours to my schedule. I'm upset, and I listen to gospel music to calm myself down. I love this company and, for the most part, working here is good, but this kind of thing bothers me. And it's very hard to survive on the pennies they pay me. This is not what I went to school for, but I lack confidence and I'm a pretty anxious person, so I tend to stay latched onto jobs even when they're going nowhere. I promised myself that in 2020 I was going to break that cycle and apply for jobs in my actual field, where the starting pay is $60,000 — almost double what I make now. But it seems like employers have scaled back on hiring due to COVID-19.