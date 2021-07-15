Occupation: Administrative Assistant

Industry: Finance

Age: 26

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $52,000

Net Worth: $38,100 (This is my net worth: $16,400 in an RRSP and $14,700 in a TFSA, both invested at my workplace for no fee. I have $2,000 in a high-interest savings account, and $5,000 in an emergency fund. My partner also has $38,000 invested in a Questrade TFSA, $9,000 in a work-sponsored RRSP, and $5,000 in an emergency fund, which brings our combined net worth to $90,100.)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (1x/month): $3,233

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent & Parking: $1,086 (Z., and I split our shared expenses proportionate to our incomes, so I cover 40% of our $2,715 rent.)

Utilities: $40

Internet: $0 (It's $80, but I expense it through work.)

TTC: $145 (I set aside the money, even though I haven't paid for the pass since April 2020.)

Phone: $0 (It's $97, but my work is paying for my phone bill while I'm working from home.)

Netflix: $19

Spotify: $10

Investments: $700

High-Interest Savings: $300



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both my parents went to university right out of high school, so my sister and I did as well. My parents remortgaged the house when we were teenagers to free up money for our undergrad degrees. They paid tuition and housing throughout. I worked part-time during the school year and always had summer jobs for my spending money. When I enrolled in a graduate program at a local college, I paid for that myself with a combination of savings, OSAP, and $1,500 from a birthday fund my grandmother set up when I was a kid.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mum is an accountant, so my parents have always been open about finances. My parents, by their own admission, lived beyond their means and had a few unsuccessful businesses and thus carried a lot of debt from the time I was a baby until my early teens. When I was about 15, both my parents got great jobs and became much more comfortable from that point on. My sister and I had our own bank accounts and got credit cards in our own names when we turned 18. Because of my parents' previous lifestyle, I've always viewed credit as a bad thing, so I avoid taking on debt of any kind.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I played competitive soccer and got a job as a referee for house-league games when I was 13. Then, when I turned 16, I got my first legitimate job as a server at a golf course, doing tournament dinners in the summers and after school. The summer I turned 17, I went to Europe for a month with a school program. My golf course job helped me pay for that trip.



Did you worry about money growing up?

In hindsight, we had a privileged childhood, but we lived in an affluent community, and I always felt like I didn't have the same nice things as my friends. I worried about money in the sense of comparison, but in terms of day-to-day worries, I never had to think about shelter or food.



Do you worry about money now?

I'm an anxious person by nature and I think about money constantly. But I take steps to ensure I'll be okay (retirement savings and emergency fund). I also have a stable job, which is important to me. I live by a strict personal budget (to the annoyance of my partner and my friends), but it works for me. I'm currently studying to be a financial planner so I've managed to marry my personal interest with my career.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved away to go to school at 18 and slowly took on more financial responsibilities. At 24, I got my first salaried job, paid off my student loans, and fully detached from my parents' support. My parents or my in-laws would gladly be our financial safety net, but we have our own buffer before it gets to that point.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

In university, I had a $50 weekly allowance from my parents, and my grandma saved $100 for every birthday until I was 19. I used this money for my diploma.