Note: My husband makes around the same amount I make, and our accounts are completely separate. I pay the bills, and he sends me his half every month. I also pay for all the random stuff, like gifts for occasions, and we trade off paying for take-out because we each have our own budget for extras like that. I keep all the savings accounts, and he gives me his portion for those. He's a spender, and I’m a saver, so we agree that it’s better if he doesn’t see how much we have saved for certain things (haha).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents expected my brother and me to attend university or college, and if we went to local schools and lived at home for free, they would pay for our tuition. If we opted out of school, we had to start paying board if we lived at home. I did a four-year degree in psychology that my parents paid for. I then took an office admin diploma to help in my job search and prove to everyone I knew how to use a computer. I paid for that using my own savings. I also have a human resources management diploma that I got through our tuition benefit program at work. I'm very overqualified for my current position.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I don't remember conversations about money. I was given an allowance for candy, food, etc., and I always saved my birthday and Christmas money in my bank account. My parents made me pay half for expensive items that I wanted, so I learned about saving. My dad worked, and my mom was a stay-at-home mom, so we had everything we needed but certainly weren't well- off.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job at 16, as an usher at the local arena. I worked events, concerts, and hockey games because we had an AHL team at the time. I also worked as a cashier during the summers. I could do what I wanted with my money from these part-time jobs.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I never worried about money growing up. My mom and I frequently joke that my parents raised me in a bubble. As a child, I was blissfully unaware of a lot of things. I was a good money saver, but it was never out of fear of not having any, and I had ZERO concept of how much our extracurriculars cost. Our parents never said no to any sport or activity we wanted to do. Sometimes, I would wonder why we didn't take fancy vacations, but my mom always said things like "Well, it's either a trip to Florida every year or university tuition."



Do you worry about money now?

I do worry about money now, because despite living simply, everything around me is way more expensive than it was in my childhood. I love spending money but also hate spending money. Even though I save for specific reasons, I still have a hard time parting with it out of fear of not having enough in the future.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I didn't move out until I was 25. I got my own apartment so I could experience living and taking care of myself completely on my own before living with a future partner. It made me so much better at budgeting, which I wasn't doing while living at home. L. and I know that our parents would help us in any way possible if we ran into trouble. They already help us in a lot of ways.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

We both received money from our families to go towards buying our house. My parents gave $5,000 specifically for closing costs, and my husband received $10,000 as an inheritance from his grandfather. I received $2,000 from my grandmother after she cashed out her husband's stocks when he passed away. I told her I'd use it for a new couch and I still have it in savings for that purpose.