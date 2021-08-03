Occupation: Administrative Assistant

Age: 23

Location: Hamilton, ON

Salary: $30,000

Net Worth: -$500 (My dad gifted me his 13-year-old car three years ago, and it's worth about $3,500 now. I have about $5,000 in my TFSA and $3,000 in savings, plus $1,000 in my emergency fund.)

Debt: $13,000 (student loans)

Paycheque Amount (1x/month): $1,882.80 (after health insurance is deducted)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $500 (for a room in a house)

Phone: $52.24

Car Insurance: $208

Student Loan: $132.99

Netflix: $13.99

Apple Music: $11.29

iCloud Storage: $1.46

Audible Subscription: $14.95

Unicef Donation: $10

Health Insurance: $43.70 (deducted from my paycheque)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My family immigrated from Africa to Canada when I was a toddler. Being educated themselves, my parents always stressed the importance of education and how it's a necessity if you want to live at least an average lifestyle. I was expected to earn a bachelor's degree in a reputable field. I chose to study accounting at university and I plan to become a CPA (chartered professional accountant). My parents paid some of my university fees, and I received about $1,000 in scholarships. I also took out student loans over the years and currently owe about $13,000.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents did their best to educate my siblings and me about finances. They taught us the importance of saving and living below our means. Recently, my dad started teaching me about stocks, so I have a few in my TFSA now. Growing up, though, I never understood why I didn't get to wear the brands or have the devices other students at my school had, but those hard life lessons have helped me to save a decent amount of money as an adult.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first real job when I was 17. I worked at Canada's Wonderland.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I didn't worry about money until I became a teenager. My family lived an average life, and we always had what we needed. When I started high school, my parents gave me an allowance of $40 a month. I was ecstatic. That allowed me to buy lunch at school once a week and save about $10 every month. However, after a few months, they could no longer give me that amount, and I was limited to $20 (I was not given a reason). Buying lunch at school soon became a luxury, and I was determined to secure other sources of income. My parents didn't allow me to work because they felt it would distract me from school. As a result, I braided friends' hair for a small fee, and later sold Avon in my neighbourhood. I didn't make much but I learned that putting in effort can pay off — a lesson that has made me who I am now.



Do you worry about money now?

I do worry sometimes. However, I was in a co-op program at my university, which allowed me to secure internships and save money. I have about $9,000 saved, which is not bad considering I recently graduated. I also worked as an Uber Eats driver for extra cash, which helped me manage car expenses. I'm lucky to have parents who helped me pay for my undergraduate education and are helping me pay off my student loans. However, I'm currently taking courses for my CPA designation, and they're expensive given my current salary. This is the main worry I have regarding my finances currently.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at age 22 when I finished all my university courses. Since then, my parents have expected me to carry my own weight aside from my student loan debt. Sometimes I wish I had assistance but I think it's time I start living like an adult.