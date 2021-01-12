3:45 p.m. — The roast is in the oven, and the table is set, so I put on my Christmas dress that my mum got for me last year. It's plaid and has cool pearl detailing on the sleeves and hem that I love. I told N. to wear a collared shirt as well. My family is quite formal on Christmas, and I want to keep that tradition going. He arrives a little after 4 p.m., so we have prosecco and brie bites while unwrapping presents. He spoils me with an art print and an amazing mixing bowl I've been eyeing up for a while! He also loves his gift, so I'm happy. I'm so lucky to have N. I don't know how I would've gotten through this year without him. I probably would've given up and moved back home if it hadn't been for him.