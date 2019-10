3 Cuffing Season Rules That Everyone Should Follow

But picking someone up for just a few months can feel disrespectful if you're not being careful. "Since engaging in a cuffing relationship with somebody is [meant] to meet your physical and psychological needs, it can feel and seem quite selfish," says Danielle Forshee , Psy.D, LCSW, a marriage and family therapist in New Jersey. But there's nothing wrong with being a little selfish , as long as no one gets hurt. And if you follow the three simple rules for cuffing season ahead, everyone involved can enjoy a temporary relationship totally unscathed.