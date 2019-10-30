3 Cuffing Season Rules That Everyone Should Follow

Cuffing season — the time of year when the weather gets colder and people feel an urge to have an S.O. to cuddle with — is right around the corner. Most of the time, cuffing relationships are only temporary. It's nice to have someone to keep you company when you don't want to leave your house, but then the weather warms up and you're reminded of how fun it is to have multiple summer flings.
But picking someone up for just a few months can feel disrespectful if you're not being careful. "Since engaging in a cuffing relationship with somebody is [meant] to meet your physical and psychological needs, it can feel and seem quite selfish," says Danielle Forshee, Psy.D, LCSW, a marriage and family therapist in New Jersey. But there's nothing wrong with being a little selfish, as long as no one gets hurt. And if you follow the three simple rules for cuffing season ahead, everyone involved can enjoy a temporary relationship totally unscathed.