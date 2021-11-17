I Lost My Inheritance Thanks To A Scammer

"I've heard nothing at all since. We will not get my mom her $4k back. I've stated that my brother should keep his inheritance, as without it he would have no house to live in, and that is not his fault," Jasmine says. "My mom called me in tears saying she'll never get the care she needs, because she wants me to have an inheritance. I've told her that that will never happen. It absolutely broke my mom to find out she had been scammed. We never pursued this further as we were involved in hiring someone to carry out something that was ultimately illegal, and my mom really would not be able to handle the stress in her condition."