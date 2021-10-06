Who Ended Up Together After Bachelor in Paradise

Summer is officially over, and so is Bachelor in Paradise, but this was one of the most productive seasons in terms of lasting couples. Not only did three couples get engaged during the Paradise finale, but even a few people who'd split in the last episode ended up getting back together. You just can't fight true Bachelor Nation love, you know?
The summertime reality show wrapped filming back in late June, and everyone who said yes to an engagement has been going strong since then. There was no reunion episode to clue fans in on how the couples are doing today, but an update montage at the end of the episode informed us that all the engaged couples are still together IRL. And in an "absence makes the heart grow fonder" situation, at least two couples decided to try dating in the real world after initially breaking up on BiP. Here's the breakdown of who made it off the beach together.
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile — Engaged
Joe's ex Kendall Long crashed the finale for closure and to wish him well, and he said her arrival just helped him better see what he had with Serena. He ended up proposing to Serena, which is one step further than he ever got with Kendall on the show.
Mari Pepin-Solis & Kenny Braasch — Engaged
Mari and Kenny's relationship was a roller coaster on the show, with Kenny also going out with Demi Burnett and Tia Booth at points. But ultimately, Mari and Kenny decided to stick through the next chapter together, and Kenny proposed in the finale. Their end-of-show update said that the duo's "love is insatiable."
Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian – Engaged
Maurissa got nervous in the finale when Riley quietly told her that he maybe wasn't quite ready for an engagement. But he changed his mind at the last minute and got down on one knee for her. The two are still "madly in love," according to their show update. "I found my person," Maurissa wrote on Instagram following the show.
Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs — Dating
Becca broke things off Thomas during the BiP finale, leaving him in tears. But she couldn't stay away for long. In the update, we learn that she ended up missing him and the two decided to reconcile. "They are happy and in love," the update blurb said. On Instagram, Becca apologized for ending things. "I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life," she wrote.
Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb — Dating
Abigail was heartbroken when Noah told her that he didn't actually see them together long term. But apparently post-show, he started to see it because the duo began talking again. "They are hanging out and taking things slowly," their update blurb announced. However, on Instagram, Abigail didn't seem to be taking it all that slowly. "I love you @noah_erb," she captioned a video of them hanging out IRL together.
Pieper James & Brendan Morais — Laying Low
Pieper and Brendan were essentially booted from Paradise after their fellow contestants learned that they'd been seeing each other prior to the start of the show. Their update at the end of the show said they were "laying low" amidst the backlash, but Us Weekly reported a few days ago that the duo had allegedly broken up.
Three engagements and five confirmed couples to come from a reality show filmed over the span of about three weeks is pretty impressive. Now we just wait to see if they last.