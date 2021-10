Who Ended Up Together After Bachelor in Paradise

The summertime reality show wrapped filming back in late June , and everyone who said yes to an engagement has been going strong since then. There was no reunion episode to clue fans in on how the couples are doing today, but an update montage at the end of the episode informed us that all the engaged couples are still together IRL. And in an "absence makes the heart grow fonder" situation, at least two couples decided to try dating in the real world after initially breaking up on BiP. Here's the breakdown of who made it off the beach together.