Death by a Thousand Words: COVID-19 and the Pandemic of Ableist Media

Alongside parents and those on the periphery of disabled people’s lives, medical professionals have also taken their turn shaping the dehumanizing conversation around disability. For the Atlantic, oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel penned the essay “ Why I Hope to Die at 75 .” In the essay he points to the likelihood of developing a disability as he ages as the reason for his line of thinking. He writes, “...living too long is also a loss. It renders many of us, if not disabled, then faltering and declining, a state that may not be worse than death but is nonetheless deprived. It robs us of our creativity and ability to contribute to work, society, the world.” Emanuel has helped shape the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 policy and has since been floated as a contender for FDA commissioner