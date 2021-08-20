School Is Very Much In Session With Olive & June’s Fall Collection

"Chemistry — again “C," for cream — is a cool-toned version of the peachier, sandy colours we have," says Van Iderstine. "We never make [nude] colours for skin tones. We don’t believe in that. Whatever colour you like is the one that looks the best on you." And while Olive & June's expansive offerings of neutrals may bring to mind the famous The Devil Wears Prada scene in which an editor holds up two similar turquoise belts, the truth is that there are endless nuances in the land of beiges and greiges. "In the neutral space, it's like, 'Where’s that person’s dream shade that we haven’t made yet?'"