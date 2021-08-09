Rejoice! The Suicide Squad Lets Harley Quinn Be A Horny, Renegade Disney Princess

After their romantic romp, Harley decides that marrying the dictator might not be too bad after all. But that's when he reveals his true hand. He's just as bad as the men who came before him and he plans to use the monster hidden in his country to torture the women and children of his enemies. Luckily, Harley's learnt a few things about red flags, so she does what any balanced young anti-hero and abuse survivor would do: shoots him in the chest. If you've ever wanted to see a fully decked out Disney princess give a speech on red flags as she stands over a mass murderer, then you're in luck: Harley explains her actions via a monologue that will surely be used in auditions for decades to come. After her horrific romantic past, she made a promise to herself that if she ever saw a red flag she'd take notice... and, you see, "killing kids is kind of a red flag." Well, she's not wrong.

