My optometrist once told me that generally speaking, people with light-coloured eyes tend to experience more light sensitivity than people with brown eyes. I don't know the exact science — I think it has something to do with the density of light rays and the pigments needed to break them down — but I am acutely aware that my blue-green eyes are sensitive.
Structurally my eyes are tiny and go squinty the second I step outside on a hazy day or smile hard. So, when it comes to mascara, I've come to be particular, or else I end up constantly skimming a finger across my lower lash line to clean up the sooty black fallout, which, if left unattended, can make me look more tired than awake. Ideally, I want a little bit of natural lift and separation to my lashes, but most volumizing mascaras I've tried lean sticky, or worse, clumpy, and make my eyes feel itchy and heavy.
Advertisement
Thus, I was a bit hesitant when trying Ilia's new Fullest Volumizing mascara. However, I had briefly loved a tube of the brand's original clean mascara, Limitless Lash, albeit more lengthening than lash-plumping. Plus, the newly-reformulated Ilia tinted lip balm is the only thing I've been putting on my lips this summer, so I gathered that this mascara innovation could be worth a try.
The tube is a little chubbier than the original, and the wand is a curved in what the brand calls a 'violin' shape, designed to catch and coat every lash with a carbon-black, but weightless, wax blend. I wiggled it delicately through my upper lashes and was pleasantly surprised with the lash separation and gentle fanning outward and upward that happened with a single comb though.
Also notable, I couldn't feel a thing — no residual heaviness or telltale clumps. I even found myself absentmindedly rubbing my eyes with Monday-afternoon tiredness, completely forgetting that I was wearing mascara at all. I looked in the mirror, expecting a smudgy mess, but lashes were still curled and fluttery, and the whites of my eyes were unaffected. I reached for my Lumify Eye Drops out of habit, before realizing I didn't need them.
Price in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.