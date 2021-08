That doesn't mean that every dip in a pool will lead to a yeast infection. But following a swim by sitting in bottoms that are damp with pool water for hours can be an issue, since yeast thrive in moist, warm environments. That said, Amy Kilpin, a triathlete based in the UK, tells Refinery29 that the tri suits the athletes compete in are made of technical fabric with "either gel or aerated foam padding" that may help alleviate the risk of infections. Alyssa Godesky, a professional triathlete based in New Hampshire, adds that much of the workout gear athletes wear is antimicrobial and sweat-wicking, further reducing the risk of a yeast infection. Plus, athletes actually don't spend all that much time in their damp suits. Megan Foley, a professional triathlete based in Utah, says that during training most athletes will change before hopping on their bikes. During the race they might not change — but in the Olympics, that only amounts to a couple of hours in wet bottoms.