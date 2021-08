DaBaby Is Apologizing (Again) For The Homophobic Rolling Loud Rant That Cost Him The Bag

Because the industry tends to let certain people — hi, Kanye! — get away with almost everything, it’s truly surprising when the ramifications of a celebrity’s actions are so immediate. But unlike some members of the “cancel club” who are penning lengthy soliloquies on Medium , it seems like DaBaby initially had little to no remorse for his behaviour. If anything, he was standing fiercely in what he believed was his right to say whatever he wanted, no matter how terrible and offensive it may be; DaBaby followed up the faux apology by releasing a song called “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give” (a truly ironic use of queer Black slang considering the circumstances) and proceeded to double down on his behaviour online, telling fans on Twitter to relax because he’s “cut like that” and even calling himself an “icon.”