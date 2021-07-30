It’s important to remember that Angélique’s enslavement, torture and killing were all legal, part of the institution of enslavement in Canada that existed for over 200 years. It’s understandable then if she did set the fires, it was as a defiant act of rebellion against a system that brutalized her. But it’s just as believable that Angélique was used as a scapegoat for the crime, since she was poor, Black, enslaved, and an easy target. There’s also the theory that Thibault set the fires himself, then ran when he realized Angélique would take the fall, which is what playwright Lorena Gale posits in her 1998 play, Angélique. We will never know the truth, but Marie-Joseph Angélique’s “burn it all down” energy has become an enduring emblem of Black resistance and the fight for freedom.