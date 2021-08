In 1733, Angélique asked for her freedom. The aforementioned widow denied this request and understandably, our girl Angélique was furious. According to Afua Cooper’s 2006 book The Hanging of Angélique , she “went on a small reign of terror in the household,” which included “talking back to her owner” (the audacity of a Black woman to use her voice!), and threatening to “roast” everyone in the house (she said what she said!). A year later, Thérèse de Couagne was planning to sell Angélique to another slave owner who was then going to sell her to the West Indies. When Angélique found out about the sale, she loudly threatened to burn shit down, along with de Couagne. She and Thibault tried to run away to Portugal (after setting fire to her bed) but they were caught in Chambly, Que. When they returned to Montreal, Thibault went to jail and Angélique went back to boldly yelling that she would burn her slaveowner's house down.