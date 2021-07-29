Olive & June’s Stoney Clover Collab Is Going To Sell Out In “Like, A Minute”

Get ready to own the ultimate nail keepsake set — if you're fast enough to nab one, that is. As of today, the beloved Los Angeles-based nail brand Olive & June is teaming up with travel and lifestyle label Stoney Clover on a très limited-edition launch; "It’s going to sell out in like, a minute," O&J's founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle surmised over Zoom. "I’m such a big fan of Stoney Clover and I’m such a big fan of [founders] Kendall and Libby, personally," Gibson Tuttle shared. Keep reading for a look at all the glossy new "Nail Stuff" that's tucked inside this dynamic duo's soon-to-be-sold-out pouch.
If you haven't already tried (and loved) Olive & June's iconic Mani System, now's your chance to own one housed in an extra-special Stoney Clover pouch. Inside, you'll find everything that comes with the Mani System (aka the patented Poppy, polish remover pot, cleanup brush, clippers, cuticle serum, file, buffer, top coat, and all three new shades from the collection). “Our community has been asking us to do a Stoney Clover collab for years, and hopefully this is only the beginning of our love affair together," says Gibson Tuttle.
When it came to dreaming up the nail polish hues, Stoney Clover's signature pale pink was a given. "I love SE, JM, Grateful & Kind, all of our pinks, but how do you fit [a new] one in there?" explains Gibson Tuttle. "This is that in-between. It’s the iconic Stoney Clover pink."
For Stoney Clover co-founder Kendall Glazer, a peachy neutral was the move: "Kendall’s is MM but colder, and that is absolute perfection for me," shares Gibson Tuttle. "The entire collection is very wearable and so beautiful, but if I had to pick a favourite, I’d pick Kendall’s."
For co-founder Libby Glazer, the brand decided on a true neutral, the shade of your favourite iced chai latte. "Libby’s is really neutral, and we wanted this creamier, white-with-a-hint-of-pink colour," explains Gibson Tuttle. "It’s a colour we really haven’t done before."
It wouldn't be a Stoney Clover collab without some whimsical patches, right? Rounding out the collection is a duo of woven patches in the likeness of two bottles of Olive & June polish, meant to be affixed to denim jackets, totes, wherever your heart desires. "I begged them to make polish patches," Gibson Tuttle tells me. "They’re all I’ve ever wanted — they’re iconic!"
As delightful and joy-sparking as the collection is — and boy, is it — the genius of the partnership is equally rooted in utility. "I was in Paris and one of my nails broke," divulges Gibson Tuttle of a recent mani-mergency where the new travel-friendly kit came in especially handy. "But I didn’t have to stop at a nail salon, I didn’t have to freak out because my nails weren’t done. I just fixed it." Shop the full collection below, and get ready for a hot mani summer.
