The press release for KETISH’s launch states that the brand will be “empowering women through luxurious better-for-you products and thoughtful, expert advice,” and although Abbass didn’t give many details about the educational element of the brand, she stressed its significance when it comes to people dealing with things like HPV, PCOS, or postpartum depression. “I think it's important to shed light on these issues, and I think that if there is more awareness around it, then women can feel more supported. They can feel more empowered to take action or just more empowered to lean on each other, to feel like they're not alone,” she says. “That's probably one of the most important things for me as a founder, is that we're allowing women to feel like they have a whole army of women behind them, so that they can feel like they're never alone in their journey.”