Exes Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are On Separate Birthday Trips In France Right Now

While Jennifer Lopez is ringing in her fifty-second birthday on a yacht with a kiss from new-but-old flame Ben Affleck, her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is just miles away on the same French coast celebrating his own special day. This could get awkward.
On Saturday July 24, Bennifer made their official Instagram debut as a couple, sending fans into a frenzy with a shot of the pair making out shared on Lopez's social media. The intimate moment was just a snapshot of the singer's lavish birthday celebrations in Saint Tropez; she brought in the new year of life with Affleck on a giant yacht before heading to a local nightclub to keep the energy going.
"52...what it do," she captioned the steamy photoshoot on Instagram.
Elsewhere in St. Tropez, someone from Lopez's not-so-distant past is reportedly turning up for his birthday as well. Her ex-fiancé Rodriguez, whose Leo birthday falls mere days after hers, is also partaking in some festivities in the area because they reportedly planned to take the trip together as a couple before they famously split in April 2021. The former baseball player has been spending several days in Europe to celebrate his own upcoming forty-sixth birthday as well as his recent purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx with business partner Marc Lore.
"Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday," a source explained to E! News. "Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go — and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now."
The tiny coastal town is quite small, meaning that it's totally possible for Lopez, Affleck, and Rodriguez to run into each other while taking in the sights. Although we don't know if the relationship truly on good terms — their mutual breakup announcement intimated as much — Rodriguez could be in the right emotional space to see his ex and her new/old boyfriend. Sources close to the all-star athlete report that he's "doing great" right now. He's even been spotted with someone new, finding himself at the centre of (since-debunked) dating rumours connected to broadcaster Melanie Collins.
"[Alex] is with family and friends and people he works with," one insider told PEOPLE. "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."
Hopefully, the exes can keep things copacetic should they run into each other on the French Riviera. But if the energy is off for some reason, then they have their respective super-yachts to retreat to.