What Does It Mean That Carrie Bradshaw Is Wearing Her Flower Pin Again?

Over the weekend, the cast of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That, was spotted in full fashion form at the Manhattan School of Music in Morningside Heights. During their rendezvous uptown, we caught a glimpse of who many believe to be Brady Hobbes all grown up, Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) in a very Stanford Blatchy blue-and-yellow tailored ensemble, and, most importantly, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), wearing her famed flower pin 21 years after it debuted in the series’ third season.
Specifically, the show’s star wore a long, ivory-coloured blazer with an oversized Chanel rose pin. And Just Like That costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago then added a green midi-length skirt and another Carrie signature: her blue, satin Manolo Blahniks that she wore to her courthouse nuptials with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the SATC movie.
Carrie’s eye-catching blossom first appeared in Season 3, Episode 2, following her second break-up with Big. (That time, she wore the brooch pinned to her go-to fur coat from the era.) According to The New York Daily News, its addition into her wardrobe was meant to symbolize the arrival of spring, as well as the possibility of new love, which makes sense given Season 3’s story line that saw her short-lived relationship with The Politician, aka Bill Kelley (John Slattery). They, of course, didn’t work out, but that didn’t stop Carrie from continuing her search, eventually meeting Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Throughout the couple’s honeymoon period, similar flower pins are a regular accessory for Carrie.
Given that the recent And Just Like That script leak, reported by Page Six, hints that Carrie and Big are on the outs again, it would make sense for the former to reintroduce the accessory into her wardrobe. The sentimental addition of her wedding Manolos, however, suggests a different story entirely.
Like everyone else, though, we’ll have to wait for the show’s premiere, which is reportedly arriving later this year, to know for sure what the return of Carrie’s flower pin means for her modern-day character. In the meantime, catch us analyzing Season 3 for clues.