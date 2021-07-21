Ashley Graham’s Latest Style Muse? Steve From Blue’s Clues

On Monday, Ashley Graham took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind her most recent look: Steve from Blue’s Clues — and no, we’re not kidding. Specifically, the supermodel wore a navy-and-green striped rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers and a pair of Vince khaki trousers — an unexpected combination for Graham, who typically sports bike shorts, heels, and casual dresses.
“Steve from Blue’s Clues is hot now,” she captioned the two-photo slideshow. The second photo featured Steve Burns, the star of the Nickelodeon show from 1996 until 2002, in an almost identical, albeit tenfold less chic, ‘fit.
It’s wholly possible that Graham, who has a one-year-old son and is currently pregnant with her second child, could simply be watching a little too much Blue’s Clues, resulting in her stylishly recreating the star of the show’s signature outfit. More likely, though, the look is her take on fashion’s current obsession with preppy ‘90s sportswear. Think: varsity jackets, bike shorts, and collegiate crewnecks on Princess Diana and Hailey Bieber (who recreated looks from the people’s princess for Vogue Paris in 2019). Vintage rugby shirts and khakis, which are a staple on the golf club scene, certainly fit into the aesthetic.
Advertisement
When we think of it that way, Graham’s latest look isn’t all that surprising, given that she so often dresses in the same vein as early ‘90s Diana. Let’s not forget that in May, she was spotted post-workout wearing black bike shorts with Nike sneakers and a pastel yellow anorak from New Balance’s ultra-preppy collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore.
Perhaps dressing like a character on Blue’s Clues isn’t so odd after all. If you agree, shop Graham’s look below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.