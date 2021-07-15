Millie Bobby Brown’s Team Calls Hunter Echo’s Vulgar Claims “Dishonest” & “Offensive”

A day after TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic claimed that he "groomed" Millie Bobby Brown, the 17-year-old Stranger Things star's team responded, calling his comments false and "offensive."
"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," Brown's representatives said in a statement to E! News on Tuesday. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behaviour once and for all."
In an Instagram Live on Monday, Ecimovic, who goes by the name Hunter Echo on TikTok, alleged that he and Brown, who at the time were 20 and 16, respectively, had a sexual relationship; he also claimed that he "groomed" the actress. (Note: Refinery29 will not be linking to any clips of Ecimovic's Instagram Live.) The age of consent in California, where Ecimovic lives and where he allegedly spent time with Brown, is 18. Grooming is the act of employing manipulative behaviours to build false trust and connection with a minor for the intention of exploiting and abusing them.
Ecimovic later addressed his predatory words in a video posted to his TikTok account on Tuesday. The 21-year-old claimed that as he became more intoxicated during the Instagram Live, he wanted to "antagonize" commenters who called him out on his behaviour and statements. "I'm not trying to justify it at all," Ecimovic said on TikTok. "I just want you guys to know that I'm not OK with how I went about stuff." He did not, however, walk back or apologize for specific claims he made about Brown.
Fans and viewers who showed concern for Brown have created a Change.org petition calling for his arrest on statutory rape charges. It's unclear what action Brown's team will take against Ecimovic.
Refinery29 has reached out to Ecimovic's and Brown's teams for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please visit Shelter Space.