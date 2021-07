Dua Lipa’s Zebra-Print Bikini Is Summer’s Most-Wanted Swimsuit

On Tuesday, Lyst released its Q2 Index for 2021, a quarterly report by the global fashion shopping platform that compiles data from the shopping habits of more than 150 million people to come up with the hottest brands and products in fashion. One of this season’s top hits? Dua Lipa’s zebra-print bikini from The Attico. The animal-print two-piece, which the Future Nostalgia singer wore with a cowboy hat and hot pants in the Western-inspired music video “Love Again,” was sixth on the report’s list of the top-10 hottest products for women, making it the most sought-after swimsuit of the summer