Dua Lipa’s Zebra-Print Bikini Is Summer’s Most-Wanted Swimsuit

On Tuesday, Lyst released its Q2 Index for 2021, a quarterly report by the global fashion shopping platform that compiles data from the shopping habits of more than 150 million people to come up with the hottest brands and products in fashion. One of this season’s top hits? Dua Lipa’s zebra-print bikini from The Attico. The animal-print two-piece, which the Future Nostalgia singer wore with a cowboy hat and hot pants in the Western-inspired music video “Love Again,” was sixth on the report’s list of the top-10 hottest products for women, making it the most sought-after swimsuit of the summer.
According to Lyst, following the release of the music video in June — the same month Hailey Bieber was spotted in the scoop neck version of Lipa's bikini — searches for “zebra-print bikinis” increased by 224%.
According to Morgane Le Caer, Lyst’s content lead, the suit is just one of many popular beachy moments that the company has noticed this summer. “The beach aesthetic is shaping up in fashion searches,” she tells Refinery29. “We’ve noticed a 192% increase in searches for beachwear in quarter two compared to the same period in 2020.” That explains why Jacquemus’ Le Bob Artichaut bucket hat was third on Lyst’s top-10 hottest products list. Meanwhile, Gucci’s rubber beach sandals were seventh and Versace’s mermaidcore-esque Trésor De La Mer one-piece was eighth.
Rounding out the list were Nike Air Force One sneakers at number one, which is not surprising given how many fans the signature style has on TikTok; Bottega Veneta’s mini Jodie braided bag at number two, Prada’s denim bralette at number four, Marine Serre Fuseaux Moonfish leggings at number five, Mugler sheer panel bodysuit at number nine (thanks, Megan Fox!), and last, but certainly not least, Rodarte’s daisy-print dress.
As for the brands leading the charge this quarter, not much has changed in the last three months, with Gucci maintaining its top spot on Lyst’s list of hottest labels. According to the Q2 Index, the Italian fashion house’s continued popularity came from its Gucci Aria film and runway show with Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia; the launch of #GucciBeloved, the brand’s campaign with James Corden and other house favourites like Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, and Diane Keaton; and new Gucci home decor (3-D-printed dragons were unfortunately not included in the drop).
Taking home silver was Dior — a move up from Q1 — followed by Nike, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Balenciaga, Moncler, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Versace. Outside of the top-10 were Fendi, Burberry, Off-White, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Loewe, Givenchy, Balmain, Jacquemus, and Rick Owens.
