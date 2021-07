Apparently, what's happening is that, rather than flushing unwanted goldfish down the toilet or whatever it is that people who can't wait for their goldfish to die of natural causes do, unwilling goldfish-owners are getting rid of their erstwhile pets by releasing them into local lakes, ponds, and waterways. But, once freed of their tiny bowls and tanks, goldfish can grow shockingly large. “Their size is limited in the tank, but when you release it into the wild, that doesn't exist anymore,” Kate Wilson, an aquatic invasive species coordinator at Alberta Environment and Parks, told The Washington Post in 2015. So while goldfish kept in tanks typically weigh 0.2 to 0.6 pounds, in the wild, they can top five pounds, according to National Geographic