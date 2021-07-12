To Make Couture History, Pyer Moss Celebrated The Past

Even prior to Thursday, the buzz around this show was at an all-time high. Not only did the showcase mark Jean-Raymond‘s first couture collection for Pyer Moss and first runway show in almost two years, but it also awarded him the honour of becoming the first Black American designer to be invited to participate as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week calendar by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. The designer didn’t take this historical moment lightly.