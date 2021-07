To Make Couture History, Pyer Moss Celebrated The Past

The over-the-top looks may initially bring to mind Moschino’s campiest collections . But whereas Moschino’s Jeremy Scott finds humour in poking fun at fashion, a notoriously serious industry, with this collection, Jean-Raymond is redefining what couture is and could be, by giving prime placement to iconic objects created by Black individuals, and recontextualizing what it means to give credit where credit is due. The effect makes show-viewers wonder whether household items like a folding chair and an old-school cell phone are part of the look or just props (fine, there’s some Moschino-level trolling on Jean-Raymond’s part), and why it is we take some things seriously, and others for granted. While it stands on its own, this trailblazing collection arrives two months before Met Gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit which promises to engage with conversations about who gets to create fashion in America and who has been excluded from the narrative. (Pyer Moss is one of the brands that will be featured in the exhibit.)