Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed Of Nearly $15,000 Worth Of Jewelry In Cannes

The actress, who attended Cannes for the first time for the premiere of her film After Yang, was eating breakfast when burglars robbed her Marriott hotel room, stealing jewelry worth over €10,000 (about $15,000), as well as her mother's wedding ring, per Variety.
Turner-Smith, who was in town with her 1-year-old daughter with partner Joshua Jackson, was moved to a different hotel and given more security to ensure her protection. On July 11, Turner-Smith tweeted: “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”
didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴— Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021
Variety reported that it's believed the actress may have been targeted by the robbers after wearing jewelry from the Gucci High Jewelry line to the After Yang premiere, though they were taken back by the fashion house immediately following the event.
According to local publication Nice-Matin, who reported on the theft but didn't provide any identifying information of the victim, there was no evidence of a forced entry of the hotel room’s door, and an investigation is in progress.
Refinery29 reached out to Turner-Smith and the Cannes Police Department for comment.