Sophie Turner Wore A Patent Leather Dress Featuring One Of This Year’s Top Trends

After a year of quarantine and welcoming her first baby, Sophie Turner is back on the party scene. And so are her on-trend looks. On Monday, the actress stepped out in Paris to attend a Louis Vuitton fragrance event with husband Joe Jonas, wearing a white patent leather dress with cape-like sleeves atop sporty boots and alongside the latest and greatest “It bag.”
Turner, who’s no stranger to sporting trends hot-off-the-runway, paired the coat dress with futuristic black boots, both from the brand’s Cruise 2022 collection. She also donned a metallic version of Louis Vuitton’s “Coussin,” a crossbody streetwear-ready purse already worn by Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.
Statement sleeves are one of this year’s biggest trends, with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Nicola Coughlan, and Ellie Goulding adding some drama to their summer looks with the voluptuous, feminine, and gloriously unrestrictive style. Brands like Selkie, Mango, and & Other Stories have also pushed statement sleeves from the runway to the summer streets with puffed, balloon, and ruffled shapes.
In Turner’s case, the sleeves formed a cape-like silhouette on the shoulders, providing a great balance to the coat dress’s under layer, with its closer-fitting pair of sleeves with metallic ribbons in silver and gold and double-breasted menswear-inspired buttons.
While the voluminous, uber feminine trend is still dominating this summer, Turner’s look is helping us figure out how to carry statement sleeves into the fall season by adding some shoulder flare to cold weather essentials. You can have it both ways, after all.