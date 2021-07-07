Everything That Happened At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Surprise Ranch Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally married.
On July 3, the duo tied the knot in Shelton's Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch with an intimate guest list of 40. Without teasing the date of their wedding before it happened, the couple surprised fans when they shared pictures of their wedding day on their Instagrams — and the energy was infectious.
Stefani posted a photo of her and her new hubby riding in a golf cart, showing off her short wedding dress (one of two!), gold bracelets, and a white bouquet. She also shared a Reel of her flipping her flower-covered veil, and a stunning black and white shot of her custom Vera Wang dress with the caption, “you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx.”
Although their The Voice co-star and mutual friend Adam Levine did not attend — he’s said to be recording in Miami according to Page Six — host of the singing competition show, Carson Daly, officiated the wedding.
On July 6, Daly gave details of the wedding to curious fans during his Today Show interview. He shared that not only did the musical couple write and share their own vows, but Shelton also brought out his guitar to sing an original song dedicated to his wife.
"They’re an unlikely pair. They’re like if you paired delicious fried chicken with champagne," he joked. "On paper, on the menu, it doesn’t work, but it does work," Daly added.
Despite the couples’ differences in style and music, Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after meeting on The Voice and got engaged in October 2020. In his 2016 interview with USA Today’s The Tennessean, Shelton explained that he and his now-wife bonded over their divorces in 2015 (Shelton from country singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani from singer Gavin Rossdale). “The fact that we were able to be there for each other and relate to each other in that way like nobody else on earth," he said. "… There’s so much out there that is crazy, to have a shoulder and somebody that can be there for you and relate and understand, it literally saved my life.”