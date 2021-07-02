Amber Heard is the latest Hollywood star to have a secret pandemic baby. The first-time mom shared on Thursday that she had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on April 8, 2021, and announced the happy news to her Twitter and Instagram followers.
"Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard," she wrote alongside a photo of the now 12-week-old. "She’s the beginning of the rest of my life." Heard's daughter's name is, in part, is dedicated to her late mom, Paige, who passed away last year. Oonagh, meanwhile, is an Irish name meaning "lamb."
In her surprise baby announcement, the Aquaman star revealed that her journey to first-time motherhood was four years in the making. "I wanted to do it on my own terms," she wrote. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."
She went on to write that she hopes we, as a society, "arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib." Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016, and the two have since been embroiled in a very public legal battle.
While Heard wrote that she would like to "uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this." She is not the first celebrity to explore the fertility spectrum. Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Banks, and Gabrielle Union also used surrogates to have their children.