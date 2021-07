Waititi recently chatted with The Sydney Morning Herald , leading to a conversation that covered his work on upcoming films Thor: Love and Thunder and Night Riders as well as a brief take on the social media buzz still going on about his personal life. Just months ago, Waititi was photographed hanging out with his girlfriend Rita Ora and his Thor: Ragnorak co-star Tessa Thompson in Sydney, and things got a little cozy between the trio. Photos acquired by The Daily Mail show the A-listers wrapped in a more-than-friendly embrace over drinks, with Waiti and Ora kissing, and Ora and the Men in Black International actress leaning in close as well. The paparazzi images sent the internet into a tizzy , inspiring fan fiction and conspiracy theories alike about what exactly the nature of the relationship between the three stars could be.