The Music Industry Has Failed Black Women Survivors

The lack of accountability in this industry is far reaching. It goes beyond misogyny in the lyrics, it’s in the culture. It’s Snoop Dog walking Black women in dog collars and leashes onto the VMA stage in 2003 only to be embraced by talk show hosts and adoring fans who have forgotten. The degradation and devaluing of women as less human than men persists throughout hip hop culture since its inception. I was there, in the 1980s, ‘90s and into the 2000s, at the industry parties hosted between New York and Los Angeles by the usual suspects, “alleged” predators. These events were hunting grounds, feeding troughs for men to prey on vulnerable girls and women—many of whom were in the music and entertainment industry as well. The faces and names of the men I saw were often the same; their names are more than familiar to us at this point. Then there are their enablers, too many to name, both men and women, all with one goal: to keep the money flowing and the music playing—regardless of the price to the lives of the victims.