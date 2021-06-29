Fans Aren’t Buying Jamie Lynn Spears’ Statement About Sister Britney

You know what the biggest red flag is now? Apart from Jamie Lynn disabling her comments and not defending herself OR advocating for Britney? She gets her fucking HUSBAND who no body even knows about (the general public) to make a statement. Absolutely piss weak and SPINELESS. https://t.co/ST4Ch5h3jp— Briana (@Brianarrrr) June 26, 2021
Exactly. These people only speak up when their $$$ is at stake. That just proves to me the type of person Jamie Lynn is. She made her husband give a "statement," which I'd divorce her over because that's just sad - you know he didn't do that on his own— #FREEBRITNEY (@instabucher) June 28, 2021
Once again, Jamie Lynn comes out to “support” Britney and turns it into a statement to defend herself. She has done this before in written and more vague posts but now we have this SHlT pic.twitter.com/BYypbS9uJQ— ً (@hxrryspears) June 28, 2021
Jamie Lynn Spears wiping away a fake tear from her eye in her video statement LMFAO. The audacity of this leech!— Lee from the Tea Shop (@Saucedooooo) June 28, 2021
Anyway #FreeBritney i hope she gets to sue everyone 💜
Jamie lynn only spoke up because of the backlash she is getting. Fuck her and her selfish statement.— Doris Spears 🌹 (@IfuSeekDoris) June 28, 2021
i don’t fucking know what to think about jamie lynn’s statement on instagram, i refuse to believe that she was a full support to britney, i mean “conversation between to sisters” ? either way it’s missing some stuff here bc britney was clear about wanting to sue her family tho— sandro vilar bastos (@sandrobastos_) June 28, 2021
Even just by making this statement, Jamie Lynn's husband is proving he is not in support of Britney. You can't support Britney while also calling into question the statements she made about her family during her testimony. What a walking and talking contradiction. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/WMbMfJ6ElI— Alycia (@FitLikeBritney) June 26, 2021