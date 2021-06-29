Story from Entertainment

Fans Aren’t Buying Jamie Lynn Spears’ Statement About Sister Britney

Natalie Morin
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence following older sister Britney Spears’ June 23 testimony over her alleged "abusive" conservatorship.
The actress took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she hasn't spoken out in support of her sister until now, as well as “proud” she is of Britney “for using her voice.”
“The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn began. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel like I need to say.”
She then went on to defend the love she has for her sister, noting that many fans have criticized her lack of public support for the #FreeBritney movement. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a [#FreeBritney] hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” Jamie Lynn said.
“I’ve worked since I was 9 years old. I paid my own freaking bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to,” she continued.
Jamie Lynn then went on to underscore that she's not speaking on behalf of her family, but is "speaking for [herself].” “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying, that’s all,” Jamie Lynn concluded. Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie Watson, also spoke out on June 24, telling The New York Post that “her family loves her and wants the best for her."
During Britney's testimony, the singer criticized her father, Jamie Spears, as well as the rest of her family for their alleged “abusive” treatment under the arrangement and said that she wishes to "sue" them. "It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done," Britney said. "I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. There are thousands of abusive conservatorships.” 
Given that the singer directly called out her family, many fans are skeptical and critical of Jamie Lynn's statement — especially considering that she didn't address any of her sister's particular claims, and, after Britney's testimony, many petitioned for the actress to be pulled from Netflix's series Sweet Magnolias. Some fans believe she only spoke out in order to keep her job.
Britney's next conservatorship hearing will be held on July 14, 2021.
Refinery29 reached out to Jamie Lynn for comment.

