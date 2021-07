Fans Aren’t Buying Jamie Lynn Spears’ Statement About Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn then went on to underscore that she's not speaking on behalf of her family, but is "speaking for [herself].” “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying, that’s all,” Jamie Lynn concluded. Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie Watson, also spoke out on June 24, telling The New York Post that “her family loves her and wants the best for her."