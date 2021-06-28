Co-Stars Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Had A Secret Pandemic Baby

Another day, another Hollywood couple welcoming a secret pandemic baby that no one knew about. The latest celebrity pair to celebrate the birth of a child is Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and the arrival takes the head count of this blended family to an impressive seven.
On Sunday, June 27, the world found out that McGregor and Winstead’s family celebrated the birth of its tiny new addition courtesy of an Instagram post made by the Halston actor’s oldest child, Clara McGregor. In the heartfelt social media post, Clara shared photos of herself holding her youngest brother (named Laurie) to the feed.
Advertisement
“Welcome to the world little brother,” Clara captioned the photoset, emphasizing her happiness with a heart emoji. “Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift.”
Clara's sister Ester also shared a first glimpse at little Laurie on her own instagram.
"Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!," Ester captioned her photoset of the special moment. "Welcome to the family little Laurie."
The birth of baby Laurie marks a big first for McGregor, who has proudly held the title of “girl dad” after raising his four daughters Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, over the years. Laurie is the Scottish actor’s first son as well as his first child with Winstead.
The couple has been dating since 2017, connecting romantically when they worked together on the set of the television reboot of Fargo at the time. In the year that followed, both McGregor and Winstead would terminate their respective marriages through low-key divorce proceedings; McGregor cited "irreconcilable difference" for the cause of the split from Mavrakis, while Winstead called her ex-husband Riley Stearns her "ride or die" in the since-deleted social media announcement about their divorce.
Things weren't exactly copacetic between the family when McGregor first initiated his divorce — his daughter Clara was especially unhappy with the trajectory of her parents' marriage — but it looks like the arrival of baby Laurie is bringing this brood closer together.