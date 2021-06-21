20 Movies To Stream For Pride Month (& Every Month)

Just as showing your pride for the LGBTQ community isn't a one month a year thing, these movies should become part of your movie lineup long after June ends. But lucky for you, right now all of these movies are available for free if you (or a friend) have a streaming platform login. To help get your marathon started, we have 20 movies to stream in honour of Pride month.
This list includes LGBTQ+ directors making queer films like Donna Deitch's romance Desert Hearts or the cult-classic But I'm A Cheerleader. There are also soon-to-be classics like the most exciting Best Picture winner in recent years, Moonlight, and the
the real-life tearjerker A Secret Love. And coming of age offerings like Netflix's teen rom-com The Half Of It
and Princess Cyd, which stars a 16-year-old and tells the story of her sexual awakening.
For those who want a queer history lesson there is a documentary that
and a doc that tells the story of the L.A. bookstore that became a queer mecca.
Additionally, Lingua Franca is a drama written, directed, and starring trans performer Isabel Sandoval. Hopefully, you'll find a hidden gem or two you missed the first time around like Duck Butter, which is a meditation on intimacy starring Alia Shawkat, and a documentary about a 1960s drag competition.
