It’s no surprise then that the look is also blowing up on TikTok — where nostalgic trends and archive fashion reign — where people are both delighted and puzzled by Jenner’s outfit. One user said , “I love this skirt. I just don't get why it's paired with a white tank.” She continued, in a separate video: “I have one just like that from Zara that I bought for $5.” Other commenters were pleased with the high-low combo, saying they “love extra pieces being toned down with basics.”