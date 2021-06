How Badly Did Our Favourite Childhood Movies Age?

“Idk if anyone's said it yet but Agent Cody Banks is pretty cringe. Used to love them as a kid but looking at them now it’s not the same as before,” javiguz27 mentioned in the two-day old thread that currently has 20.1k comments. If you were wondering if Frankie Muniz’s Big Fat Liar still holds water 19 years later, Reddit user ParkingtonLane confirms it certainly does. (Was he the original pop culture scammer?) It’s miraculous that after watching Kangaroo Jack, we weren’t completely bewildered at a rapping wild animal, or that we accepted those flimsy paper glasses with red and blue lenses in Spy Kids 3-D Game Over as cool. In all honesty, what we were watching back then was some odd, weird stuff — and God bless our parents for not only sitting through those movies with us, but, as someone mentioned on the thread, renting them from Blockbuster , and taking us to see them in theaters.