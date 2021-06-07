Riley Keough’s Latest Look Proves You Can Wear Pyjamas To Work

It’s hard to imagine a world with office dress codes after more than a year of working from home in pyjamas, athleisure, or your middle school field day T-shirt. But the imminent return to office work is making us all wonder: How do you dress for IRL work? Actress Riley Keough has a suggestion — and it doesn’t involve giving up your pyjamas.
Last week, Keough stepped out to do press for her new movie Zola in a white-and-blue Valentino pyjama-like suit, styled by Jamie Mizrahi. The flowy set featured a printed long-sleeve top, with frontal pockets and blue feathers on the trims, and a matching pant. The actress took to Instagram to share the outfit with a photo of her lounging on a white duvet, proving the bed-to-desk capabilities of the look.
Advertisement
Throughout the pandemic, pyjamas and athleisure have been the go-to styles for people prioritizing comfort in the midst of uncertainty, with nightgowns, sweatsuits, and nap dresses taking off as trends. Designers, too, have looked at indoor wear for inspiration, showing pieces in sweatsuit fabrics, flowy silhouettes, and all-around fuzziness. As such, Keough's silhouette is a dream for anyone who’s worked from home for the last 15 months and can't bear the thought of sitting through a 9-to-5 workday wearing constricting clothing or, worse, a full suit.
As we return to pre-pandemic activities, we’ll be finding ways to hold on to our work from home comfy clothes — and looking to Keough's look for inspiration.