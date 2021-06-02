As we ease back into lower-face-half makeup — namely, lip colour — tinted balms are the perfect way to add a hint of colour without the high impact of say, a matte liquid lipstick. And we can't talk about tinted lip balms without mentioning clean beauty brand ILIA's game-changing formula that launched a decade ago.
As of today, the beloved balm is back — and better than ever. Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm has entered the chat with a new-and-improved formula featuring skincare-grade ingredients like rosehip seed oil and shea butter. It comes in eight juicy, buildable shades ranging from barely-there pink to just-bitten berry. Like you, it's ready to make a (safe) splash this summer – keep clicking to see how the shades looked on R29's very own beauty team.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
