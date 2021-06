As of today, the beloved balm is back — and better than ever. Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm has entered the chat with a new-and-improved formula featuring skincare-grade ingredients like rosehip seed oil and shea butter. It comes in eight juicy, buildable shades ranging from barely-there pink to just-bitten berry. Like you, it's ready to make a (safe) splash this summer – keep clicking to see how the shades looked on R29's very own beauty team.