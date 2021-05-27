Naomi Osaka Won’t Speak To Press At The French Open — Here’s Why

Instead of participating in any French Open press conferences this year, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka is focusing on her mental well-being. In a statement shared to Instagram and Twitter, Osaka likened press conferences to "kicking a person while they're down," and emphasized that although she respects the tournament and journalists covering the event, she'll be opting out of conversations with media — even though, she noted, she might face a hefty fine.
"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," Osaka wrote on Wednesday, citing viral clips of athletes "breaking down after a loss" while doing press. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm not just going to subject myself to people that doubt with me."
According to the official Grand Slam rulebook, players are mandated to attend post-match media conferences unless they are injured or physically unable to appear. Those who don't could be subjected to pay up to $20,000 USD. Along with her statement, Osaka shared a 2015 video of running back Marshawn Lynch, who was infamously and repeatedly fined by the NFL for refusing to talk to the media. In the clip, Lynch answers every question with the answer, "I'm just here so I won't get fined."
Osaka also shared a clip of a journalist pushing a 14-year-old Venus Williams until her dad had to intervene. Venus commented on Osaka's post, showing support for her decision. "Girl, do you," she wrote. "Your life is yours to live!"
Venus and her sister, Serena Williams, are just two other tennis stars who have spoken up about the importance of mental health — and who have been fined for missing press conferences, too. In 2010, the sisters had to pay $4,000 when they declined to speak to the press after a Wimbledon loss.
But Osaka's reticence makes sense: Events like the French and U.S. Open are extremely high-pressure, and athletes (especially women, and especially women of colour) are often criticized and analyzed for showing any kind of emotion, even after defeat. During a match against Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open, Serena and umpire Carlos Ramos got into a fight, causing a media frenzy that Serena described as sexist. She was pitted against Osaka and received backlash online, and wrote in a Harper's Bazaar essay that she started seeing a therapist.
Rennae Stubbs, an ESPN commentator and retired Australian tennis player, praised Osaka's choice on Twitter. "4 someone who now works in media & knows how important quotes & sound bites are, I was also a player, with feelings!" Stubbs wrote. "This move from Naomi is really an amazing moment 4 the media to LISTEN to these players & understand how tough it is for many of them & to do better & get better!"
Osaka said that, if she's fined, she hopes the money she pays can go towards a mental health charity. "If the organizations think that they can just keep saying, 'do press or you're gonna be fined,' and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centrepiece of the cooperation," she wrote, "then I just gotta laugh."