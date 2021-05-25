Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Make A Case For Matching Couples Nail Art

In an email to Refinery29 breaking down the design process, Boyce explained that she focused on creating complementary art rather than matchy-matchy. "For Machine Gun Kelly, we knew we wanted to play with a black and white checker design, but we wanted to make it edgy and trippy," Boyce said. "We gave it an abstract twist that went with his entire abstract ensemble, including his black tongue." Boyce also gave Baker an almond-shaped pinky nail, while the rest of his tips remained short and square.