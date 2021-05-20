I Was Taught That Therapy Was “Para Locos” — But The Pandemic Pushed Me To See It Differently

After hearing excellent reviews about a particular Latinx therapist, I immediately inquired and began seeing them over Zoom last May. The level of awareness and self-development that I gained after just a few weeks of sessions was life-changing — so much so that I also signed up for a therapy group for women of colour, founded by my therapist. People around me began to recognize my new attitude and asked what I was doing differently in my life. Still, I held onto my cultural stigmas; rather than opening up about going to therapy, I credited "walks around the neighbourhood" for my calmer and more optimistic demeanour. It wasn't until other Latinx folks around me — including my family members, friends, and familiar faces online — started opening up about therapy on their social media pages that I realized I was not alone, and started sharing my experience too.