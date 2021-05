I Was Taught That Therapy Was “Para Locos” — But The Pandemic Pushed Me To See It Differently

From a young age, like many children of immigrants, I learned resilience and the importance of building myself up calladita and working hard. But I also knew that this type of self-reliance and refusal to seek out professional help was based on something deeper, a level of deep mistrust in the medical community. I saw firsthand the embodiment of this apprehension in my father's disdain for doctors; this man never took a sick day, nor did I ever watch him walk into a hospital, except for my brother's appendectomy. Many Latinx people feel the same wariness toward the institutionalized healthcare, stemming from salient cases of mistreatment at the hands of the medical establishment, which has historically failed and misrepresented them — therapy and mental healthcare are viewed as part of this problem. "Even though not all therapists are medical doctors, we are part of the medical profession. We're seen in that umbrella for many Latinx folks," says licensed therapist Josie Rosario