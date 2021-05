For those who didn’t grow up shoving Goosebumps paperbacks into your bedside drawer at night just in case the creature described within somehow came out to attack you, a brief refresher: Also written by R.L. Stine, the Fear Street universe is composed of 52 books, all set in Shadyside. In order to translate that expansive world to the screen, Netflix created a writer’s room — like you would on a TV series — and came up with the idea of a weekly drop to keep audiences engaged. “Leigh’s created these worlds and these characters that you really fall in love with,” Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s vice president of independent film and documentary features told The New York Times. “So the ability to, in a week, come with the next film that continues the story, gives audiences a wonderful kind of interlocking of narratives that they will want to stay inside of and be deeply engaged with.”