Emma Watson Responds To Engagement Rumours In Heated Instagram

Emma Watson, whose break from social media caused the public to speculate that she was quitting acting, made a brief return to tell everyone to calm the (bloody) hell down.
A February 20 report from The Daily Mail claimed that Watson had gone "dormant" and was "not taking on new commitments" after starring in 2019's Little Women. The publication's source claimed the actress wanted to focus on spending time with her "rumoured fiancée" Leo Robinton, who she's been dating for over a year. "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family," read the report. Soon after, though, Watson's manager Jason Weinberg squashed the rumours that she planned to quit her job. "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW in a statement.
In a series of new tweets, Watson explained that people shouldn't jump to conclusions — whether about her personal or professional life. "Dear Fans," she wrote. "Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news—I promise I’ll share it with you."
She continued: "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are—failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx"
I believe that kind note is Watson-speak for "kindly bugger off."